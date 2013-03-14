Running Several Webcams with One Application Is the Dream! ManyCam @Download Ox, Makes It Come Alive

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- Seattle, Washington – Manycam is a program that will enhance the use of webcams in PCs. The possibilities that it can provide are enormous and will make the user’s life convenient, fun, and never boring.



Many cam can be used to open several webcams from different messenger programs at the same time. So it doesn’t matter whether, yahoo messenger, PalTalk, Camfrog, Skype, AIM, and MSN Messenger are open at the same time, they will still function well and work well with one another.



All one has to have is a secured and a high-speed internet connection and a hardworking fast processing computer or laptop for a seamless connection.



Wacky people can also have some fun when they download manycam because it can be used to make the background room look as if it is burning with fire or having a blizzard storm. These features are added to add texture and a little bit of fun during webcam conversations with friends or loved ones.



Aside from video effects, Many cam also has audio effects. Clicking the audio tab can apply weird voices or have the user’s voice be tweaked a bit. Another fun and interesting effect in order to enhance one’s long-distance socialization.



Several versions have already been created for this program and they keep revising the program when bugs were found. Ensuring the quality and bug-free program in order to have a very smooth webcam conversation whether 10 webcam conversations are happening at the same time.



Sometimes, chatting with a plain webcam can be quite boring but the added features of Manycam can enhance socialization to great levels.



About Many Cam

Manycam is a free program that can be installed to PCs. It is developed by a team to help out people who have a hard time using several messengers at the same time.



