Running Website Run Research Junkie Launches to Analyze the Science Behind Running

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Run Research Junkie proudly announces the launch of the new website RunResearchJunkie.com, a resource for practical running recommendations based on scientific evidence and not propaganda or opinion. Reviewing the latest science and research, Run Research Junkie provides practical interpretations of this information to give runners and clinicians evidence-based solutions to many running problems and concerns.



While the latest trends and products seem to offer solutions to some of runners' most common ailments, these offerings to the marketplace are often not backed by science or real evidence to prove the claims that they make. Some claim a certain running technique will cause less injury or certain products will make running easier on the body. One such recent trend leans towards minimalistic footwear as the solution to injury by offering a more "natural" approach. However, current 2013 research does not show that rates of overuse injury are affected by different running techniques.



Run Research Junkie aims to cut through the rhetoric and hearsay to find the evidence-based best practices to running issues so readers are not caught up in the hype. Though the debate continues about the best way to run, Run Research Junkie finds the science to back up the best ways to tackle common running issues like overpronation, plantar fasciitis, and running economy. Run Research Junkie readers can be confident that the recommendations they receive are based in science and evidence, not popular opinion or marketing hype.



In one such recommendation, Craig Payne, founder of Run Research Junkie, explains, "What has become increasingly clear recently is that different running techniques load different parts of the body differently. So what is the most suitable way to run for one runner is not going to be the most suitable way to run for another runner. If a runner is to choose the way that they should run, they should continue to run the way they are if they are not having any problems and ignore all the rhetoric and propaganda about a particular running technique being better than another."



About Run Research Junkie

Run Research Junkie is a website run by Craig Payne, a university lecturer and researcher, runner and skeptic. It analyses all the latest scientific research on running to interpret practical uses for that research. For more information, visit http://www.runresearchjunkie.com.