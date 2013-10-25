Rush Limbaugh Publishes First Book in 20 Years Educating American Youth on Great Americans

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- Rush Limbaugh is one of the highest paid people in the U.S. media thanks to his often controversial and always forthright views on America, its challenges and opportunities. The radio show host, who has not written a book for twenty years despite making the New York Times Bestseller list both times, has now finally revealed a new piece of literary work aimed at young people, that tells the story of the founding of America in a new, entertaining and informative way.



Rush Revere and the Brave Pilgrims (http://www.rush-revere.com) takes its inspiration from the real history of America through the point of view of its main protagonist, a history teacher called Rush Revere. Rush’s passion for American history drives him on to achieve time travel and go back in time to the founding of America. There he meets the spiritual pilgrims who were the first to colonize the new world and begins to understand their importance to the America of today.



This fictionalized narrative nevertheless draws on real historical facts to teach valuable lessons to American youth on the values that created America. The book is available on Kindle, in paperback, hardback and audio book and an in depth review of the book can be found at www.rush-revere.com.



Of the book, Rush Limbaugh had this to say, “It’s just the truthful history of the Pilgrims, who they were, where they came from, why they came here, what happened when they got here. The true story of Thanksgiving. There’s no politics in this. Ages 10 to 13, something like that, is the age group it’s written for, but it’s for everybody. I lament what’s going on in schools all the time. But this is my way of doing more than what I’m doing now. It is a way of teaching what isn’t being taught.”



About Rush Limbaugh: Rush Hudson Limbaugh III is a conservative American radio talk show host and political commentator. In the 1990s Limbaugh's books The Way Things Ought to Be (1992) and See, I Told You So (1993) made The New York Times Best Seller list. His new release, Rush Revere, is a piece of young adult literature designed to educate the youth of American on the nation’s inspirational founders.



About Rush-Revere.com

Rush-Revere.com is a website dedicated to the new book by Rush Hudson Limbaugh III. The website details a comprehensive background about the author and book to give prospective readers a taste of what themes the book covers and who it is for. For more information, please visit: http://www.rush-revere.com/