Russell Fedun to Head Trilogiq Canada as Material Handling Leader Expansion Continues

Livonia, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Trilogiq USA sees extraordinary opportunities to grow in Canada. Trilogiq USA recently announced another significant aspect of growth, Trilogiq Canada Corporation. Tim Floyd, National Sales Director for Trilogiq USA shared that Russell Fedun will direct the new Trilogiq Canada office. Fedun will serve as the Sales Engineer and Material Handling Specialist for Trilogiq Canada. The expansion was due to an increase in manufacturing distribution centers and quickly expanding Canadian customer-base. Trilogiq Canada Corporation was established as a subsidiary of Trilogiq USA.



Tim Floyd, National Sales Director for Trilogiq USA commented, “Trilogiq has many great customers in Canada that will benefit from this local sales support based in the GTA. Fedun’s twenty years of International Sales and Project management experience in the Material Handling Industry, makes him a welcomed addition to the Trilogiq team of specialists. We are actively looking for opportunities to present our full product offering to companies interested in improving their material flow and lean manufacturing environment.”



Fedun shared his excitement about Trilogiq Canada and said, “Trilogiq stood out as an exciting opportunity offering more than tube and joint solutions but developing with our resources and customer’s concepts lean solutions to reduce waste, implement ergonomic solutions, and improve productivity and efficiency. We do stand out in front of customer’s eyes as a leader in our field in offering solutions. Each and every person at Trilogiq is on the same page to help customers succeed – this is teamwork and that makes for a very successful relationship with our customer and future growth.”



Prior to joining Trilogiq Canada, Fedun was employed by Phase II Material Handling Inc. as General Sales Manager. He was instrumental in analyzing and designing a well-developed sales strategy for the majority of Toyota North America Assembly Plants generating sales in excess of $17 million dollars in Canada and the USA. Fedun was also with Mannesmann Demag as Senior Sales and worked within a team environment which was instrumental in implementing analytical, creative, strategic and innovative skills required in building from zero population a network of nine dealers generating sales of over $2.5 million in three years, specializing fork lift equipment.



About Trilogiq USA and Trilogiq Canada

Trilogiq USA (www.trilogiqusa.com) and now Trilogiq Canada are the creators of holistic material handling solutions including in-house engineering capabilities, proprietary products, purchased products, as well as custom designed solutions. The company delivers engineered to order material handling applications to the manufacturing industry. While the specialty is turnkey projects taken from design to delivery, experience ranges from large turnkey projects to specific, single application development, and any specialty projects. All of these services are available throughout North America.



Tilogiq Canada may be reached at 866-631-8524. Follow Trilogiq USA on Twitter @TrilogiqUSA.



TRILOGIQ USA

www.trilogiqusa.com

Sarah Cunningham

Marketing Coordinator

PR@trilogiqusa.com

734.464.7430