Russell Simmons Is at It Again! Hip Hop Mogul Mentors New Artist to Stardom

Lithonia, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- [LMG/SEE/RSMG] That Boy From Brooklyn is On Fire! http://youtu.be/dtN_dWj7Hbo. Debuting on the Billboard charts at #16 on the pop charts and #3 on the Hip Hop & R&B charts, BK Cavali formerly known as Jinx Da Juvy partnered up with seasoned industry veteran Big Phil Gates, 4X Grammy award winner Commissioner Gordon Williams, Producer Qcfunk, A&R executive Rich Nice who was part of Track Master production team, certified for working with 50 Cent, Nas, Mariah Carey and many more. BK Cavali holds the crown for being the 1st rapper signed to Motown records plus long time mentor, Hip Hop Mogul Russell Simmons to bring you the hot new single “That Boy From New York” BK Cavali is ready to take over the game and restore the authenticity of East coast hip hop using his own label founded with Phil Gates SEE (Strong Enough Enterprises) along with Lala Bella Music Group (LMG) and Russell Simmons Music Group II! He Has assembled a star studded team for 2013.



For most people Jinx Da Juvy is a name that rings bells because he single handily launched a bidding war between some of the hottest record labels at the time at a tender age 13 yrs old.



Now at 26 years old, a more mature BK Cavali has his own label Strong Enough Enterprises in which he is not only focusing on himself but also giving a platform to new up and coming artist with the guidance of his powerful team as described above. One can only imagine the business savvy he must have picked up from Mr. Simmons himself. BK Cavili has a growing legion of fans, all who are eagerly awaiting the release of his mix tape titled “Don’t Rush The Power”



To keep in touch with BK Cavali, he encourages fans to interact via Facebook, at http://www.facebook.com/BrooklynCavali, Twitter, http://www.twitter.com/BrooklynCavali and on Instagram @cavaliway_



