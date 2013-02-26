Russells Freight Reduces Car Shipping Rates to Walvis Bay, Namibia

Ipswich, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- Shipping of goods to different destinations of the world can be a stressful process. Dealing with customs, clearing agents and complicated documents can be a complicated process. It is best to find companies that can be trusted to do the job right and who know what they are doing. Russells Freight International is one such company, providing hassle free, reliable, and cost effective freight forwarding services.



Russells Freight International is a specialist freight forwarding company based in UK, providing shipping services from Courier Service, Air Freight, Sea Freight, Road and Rail Freight. They offer stress free, punctual, economical freight services to numerous worldwide destinations.



Russells Freight is proud to offer Car Shipping to Walvis Bay, Namibia for reduced prices starting from £ 675. All types of cars, 4X4s, Vans, Minibuses, Trucks, Tractors, Coaches and Buses are shipped to Walvis Bay in a quick 14 days’ time period. The staff at Russells Freight International is trained to make sure that their clients face no problems during the shipment process, they work in partnership with the clearing agents at Walvis Bay to help the clients with all the relevant dealings and certifications required for the vehicles to be released out of Walvis Bay Port, ensuring a hassle free car shipping to Namibia.



Car shipping Rates to Walvis is very cost effective as only the cost of the space a vehicle takes in a shipping vessel is charged. The vehicles are loaded on to the vessel by a “Roll On Roll Off” method as it is the most cost effective method of shipping vehicles, further more to ensure the safety of the vehicles, the vehicles are strapped securely to avoid damage during car shipping to Walvis Bay. Similar car shipping of vehicles is also offered by Russells Freight International from UK to other destinations in North America, Middle East, India, Far East, Australasia, Mediterranean and Southern Africa.



Russells Freight International is located near Felixstowe Port, UK’s busiest port and one of the largest port in Eupore, most of their shipping vessels depart from the same port but other major ports in UK are also supported. Russells Fright International has the capability to take on both individual and business clients with their cost effective, reliable and efficient services.



To learn more about Russells Freight International and the shipping prices, options and procedures visit: http://www.russellsfreight.com/



Russells Freight International

Basepoint Business Center

70-72 The Havens Ransomes Europark

Ipswich, IP3 9BF

United Kingdom



Telephone No.: 0844-884-5973

Website: http://www.russellsfreight.com/

Email: sales@russellsfreight.co.uk