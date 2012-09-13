Russia Agribusiness Report Q4 2012 - New Market Report Now Available

Fast Market Research recommends "Russia Agribusiness Report Q4 2012" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2012 -- BMI View: With Russia's entry to the WTO, subsidies to the agricultural sector will be phased out, which could hit some livestock producers. However, the government will continue to play an active role in the agriculture industry. For livestock, we continue to see strong growth in the poultry sector owing to continuous government support and import restrictions. The privatisation of state-owned grain trader United Grain Company (UGC), which is expected to boost efficiency in Russia's grain sector, should not end the government's interventions in the industry. In spite of extreme weather in Russia's growing regions we believe it is unlikely that the country will implement grains export restrictions this season.
Key Developments:
- Corn production growth to 2015/16: 143.1% to 7.5mn tonnes. Much of this growth is due to the very low base. However, expected growth in the country's poultry and pork sectors, which use corn as feed, will also have an effect.
- Cheese consumption growth to 2015/16: 27.0% to 936,990tonnes. Stronger incomes will lead to increased consumption despite the country's falling population. Growth in cheese and butter demand will be stronger than milk demand growth as more milk is used to produce value-added dairy products.
- Poultry production growth to 2015/16: 74.7% to 4.4mn tonnes. Growth will be supported by strong domestic demand and government initiatives to ensure a domestic production surplus. We project Russian poultry production to surpass consumption from 2014 onwards.
- 2012 real GDP growth: 3.4% (down from 4.3% in 2011; predicted to average 4.0% over 2011- 2016).
- Consumer price inflation: 4.9% year-on-year (y-o-y) on average in 2012 (down from 8.5% yo- y on average in 2011).
- BMI universe agribusiness market value: 13.6% y-o-y increase to US$44.0bn in 2011/12, forecast to grow on average 4.2% annually between 2010/11 and 2015/16.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Industry Outlook
In April 2012, the Russian Government approved the 'Strategy for Development of the Russian Food Industry until 2020', which aims to modernise good processing production facilities and increasing production capacity. For the dairy sector, the plan seeks to increase production, decrease imports and raise human consumption of dairy products through an investment of US$1.5bn. We believe this longterm plan should support production growth in the coming years. However, we see the strategy's targets (milk production should reach 38.2mn tonnes by 2020) as hard to achieve given the current production levels, especially for butter and cheese production goals.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- France Agribusiness Report Q4 2012
- Indonesia Agribusiness Report Q4 2012
- Turkey Agribusiness Report Q4 2012
- Ghana Agribusiness Report Q4 2012
- Thailand Agribusiness Report Q4 2012
- South Africa Agribusiness Report Q4 2012
- Mexico Agribusiness Report Q3 2012
- Peru Agribusiness Report Q3 2012
- Spain Agribusiness Report Q3 2012
- Australia Agribusiness Report Q3 2012