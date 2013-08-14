Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Russia Beer Market Insights 2013 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

A detailed market research report on the Russia beer industry. Researched and published by .



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

This report comprises high level market research data on the Russia beer industry, published by . The report covers the total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on beer market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

In 2012, consumption of beer in Russia continued to stagnate (with a slight decline). Meanwhile, production of beer in Russia reduced by almost 4% compared to the previous year



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

The decline in consumption was caused by pressure of a hostile regulatory environment and further increase of the excise tax burden. The reduction in brewing production was due to pre stocking by leading retail networks and wholesalers because of expectations of an increase in excise tax.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The Russian Beer Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Beer market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors. All data has been researched, brand upwards, by an experienced 'on-the-ground' industry analyst who conducts face-to-face interviews with key producers, leading companies in allied industries, distributors and retailers.



Key Features and Benefits

This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Russia Beer industry. Data includes volumes from 2008 to 2012 plus forecasts for 2013, enabling historical and current trend analysis.



This report provides readers with in-depth market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount, alcoholic strength, local segmentation, beer type.



This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2012.



This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and contains brewer profiles for major brewers



This report provides distribution channel data (on- vs off-premise) and discusses the latest trends in the key sub-channels. Packaging data includes consumption volumes by pack material, type, size, refillable vs non-refillable, multi-serve vs single serve. Market valuation data and pricing data, including beer consumption by price segment/distribution channel and selected consumer beer prices are also included.



Key Market Issues

The rise in VAT in 2012 (a 20% increase) led to the decline in the market.



New legislation which banned beer advertising through digital media, internet, outdoor and on vehicles caused the market to stagnate.



There were restrictions imposed on sales of beer during night hours and via small-sized retail outlets with retail area less than 50 sqm, which includes kiosks and street pavilions. In recent years kiosks were selling over 20% of off-premise volume of beer and even partial restriction of sales of beer in the second half of 2012 impacted negatively on overall beer consumption for the year



Despite the low level of inflation registered in 2012, average prices of beer increased above 10% under pressure of higher excise taxation and production costs, boosted by salary increases and higher prices of ingredients.



Middle class and wealthy consumers drove up consumption of premium and super premium brands including imported brands.



Key Highlights

For 2012, stagnation of beer consumption was accompanied in Russia by gradual migration of low and medium-income consumers from low alcohol content beverages (including beer and wine) to spirits, which boosted production of vodka (by 13%) and other strong spirits (by 20%).



Overall consumption of imported beer brands in 2012 increased by 26%, driven mainly by a significant increase of shipments of beer brands from Belarus, with Krinitsa and Alivaria brands in the lead



The ban on advertising brands has been an advantage to PL which saw its volumes double.



The advertising ban has helped microbreweries which previously had to compete with extensive advertising efforts of the big players. They have also been creative with creating on-premise establishments which partially substituting the kiosk format.



The current legislation and expected legislation is forecast to lead to declines of 2013 and potentially double-digit decline in 2014.



Companies Mentioned



BALTIKA BREWERIES (BBH RUSSIA), EFES RUSSIA, HEINEKEN BREWERY (RUSSIA), OCHAKOVO, SABMILLER RUS, SUN INBEV, AFANASIY PIVO ,AJAN ,BARNAULSKIY BEER PLANT ,



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139558/russia-beer-market-insights-2013.html