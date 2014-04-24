Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Russia Consumer Electronics Report Q2 2014 market report to its offering

The outlook for the Russian consumer electronics market has weakened due to a worsening

domestic economic environment, rouble depreciation and political uncertainty surrounding the situation in

Crimea. We still expect the consumer electronics market to record growth every year in our forecast period

to 2018, but there is increased downside. We now expect spending to increase at a compound annual

growth rate of 2.9% 2014-2018, to reach a value of US$35.446bn in 2018. Growth will be driven by the

growing popularity of digital lifestyle products like smartphones, Smart-TVs, tablets, and hybrids/ultra-thin

notebooks. The market should receive an additional medium term boost from Russia's WTO entry,

confirmed in August 2012, with import taxes of 5-15% expected to be lowered within three years.

Headline Expenditure Projections

Computer Hardware Sales: US$12.4bn in 2013 to US$11.9bn in 2014, +4.7% in US dollar terms. The

computer market will be hit by rouble depreciation, a drag on a big-ticket item market. Meanwhile, the

continued shift from notebooks to low-cost tablets will also be a drag on value growth.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153180/russia-consumer-electronics-report-q2-2014.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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