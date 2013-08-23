"Russia Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2013" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Russia Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- We expect the Russian consumer electronics market value will increase by 12.9% in US dollar terms to US$25.4bn in 2013. Russian retailers including MTS, M.video and Euroset reported another year of strong growth in sales of some consumer electronics devices in 2012, and we believe the conditions are in place for this growth to continue through 2013. The Russian consumer electronics market is expected to increase at a double-digit compound annual growth rate over BMI's five-year forecast period to 2017, driven by the growing popularity of digital lifestyle products like smartphones, digital TV sets, tablets, digital cameras and portable audio devices. The planned roll-out of digital TV broadcasting to 95% of Russian citizens by 2015 and investment in 3G and 4G mobile communications infrastructure will boost spending. Meanwhile, the market should receive a further boost following WTO entry, confirmed in August 2012, with import taxes of 5-15% expected to be lowered within three years.
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Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer Hardware Sales: US$10.6bn in 2012 to US$11.3bn in 2013, +6.7% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms downgraded slightly due to weaker than expected desktop and notebook sales in Q113, although growth of tablet sales is keeping the market buoyant.
AV Sales: US$8.2bn in 2012 to US$8.8bn in 2013, +7% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged, with flat-screen TV set sales the main growth area.
Handset Sales: US$6.6bn in 2012 to US$8.6bn in 2013, +30.8% in US dollar terms. Sales of smartphones have been particularly strong and reversed a trend of declining handset prices, boosting overall market value.
Risk/Reward Rating
Russia's score is 51.9out of 100.0, unchanged from the previous quarter. Russia stayed in third place in our latest Consumer Electronics Risk/Reward Ratings, below Poland and Czech Republic.
Key Trends And Developments
The PC market is undergoing a transition, with reports of steep declines in desktop and notebook shipments in Q113 - however this is being compensated by the increase in tablet shipments. Tablets will continue to be a growth area as prices decline with the wider availability of high quality Android devices, primarily from Chinese and Indian OEMs. This greater affordability is helping to sustain market value, as well as raising household PC penetration in Russia.
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