Russia Defence & Security Report Q4 2012 - New Market Research Report

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2012 -- Despite the dissolution of the Soviet Union and the Warsaw Pact over two decades ago, Russia remains an important international actor both in the Eurasian region and in the world at large. The country retains some of the world's biggest armed forces, and has the second-largest nuclear arsenal. BMI's Q4 Defence and Security Report examines the country's strategic challenges together with its current and future defence posture. The report concludes that, despite some budgetary challenges, Russia's military establishment is moving forward with the comprehensive modernisation of its armed forces, with the delivery of new equipment across all three services. The intention of the armed forces' modernisation programme is to make the country more agile and adaptable in meeting new threats both at home and abroad.
As of Q412, Russia is continuing to procure new equipment and to gradually professionalise its army. One of the most ambitious procurement programmes is occurring in the country's air force, which is purchasing hundreds of new warplanes, special mission aircraft and freighters over the next decade, with this force modernisation expected to conclude by 2020. In addition, the Russian army is planning to replace a wide range of its current armoured vehicle fleet with a family of modular platforms that can be configured according to the missions that they are to perform. Moreover, the navy is acquiring new vessels, although of all of Russia's armed services, the navy seems to have the least ambitious procurement plans in terms of platform acquisition. Other important changes to the Russian military that have been outlined in BMI's Q412 report include the planned activation of a cyber warfare unit in the Russian army to protect the country against cyber attacks, and to wage cyber warfare.
BMI has made a number of changes to its views since the publication of the Q312 report:
- Details of deliveries of new cruise missiles to the Russian navy, and news regarding aircraft procurements for the Russian air force.
- An update of the continuing controversy surrounding Russia's sales of weapons to the regime of President Bashar al-Assad in Syria.
- Clarifications regarding the value of Russian defence exports in 2011 and 2012.
- Updated information regarding the product lines for the domestic and export markets for Russian weapons suppliers.
