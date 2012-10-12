Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2012 -- Russia Diversifies Gas Export Markets - Increasing Focus on Asia to Offset Potential Decline in Supply to Europe, is the latest report from industry analysis specialists GlobalData that provides an in-depth analysis on Russia’s diversification of its gas export markets to Asia-Pacific as Europe takes initiatives to decrease its dependence on Russian gas. The report provides a comprehensive study of the major reasons behind Europe’s diversification initiatives and discusses Russia’s efforts to maintain its European gas supplier status. The report details how the status of natural gas has changed from being a strategic product to a leverage product in Europe. Europe is a key export market for Russia and the former has been heavily dependent on Russian gas supplies. However, over the past few years, European countries have been trying to diversify their gas supply sources in order to maintain their energy security. Russia, in turn, is planning to diversify its gas export markets to make up for the potential decrease in gas offtake in Europe.
The report provides an in-depth analysis of the changing natural gas market in Europe and Russia. The scope of the report includes -
- Key steps undertaken by Europe to decrease its dependence on Russian gas
- Key rationales for Russia to make changes in its natural gas exports markets as Europe develops its LNG infrastructure, its gas shale potential and pipeline routes to access gas from different parts of the worldThe implications of the changing European gas trade scenario on Russian gas exports.
- Estimates of Russia’s gas exports to Asia by 2020.
