Russia Generics and Biosimilars: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Datamonitor, "Russia Generics and Biosimilars", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- The Generics market in Russia is dominated by foreign manufacturers in terms of value, despite high volume sales of local products. However, a raft of protectionist measures aimed at boosting the domestic manufacturing industry threaten to change the market landscape and will prompt a change in tactics by foreign branded manufacturers looking to maintain their lead.
Scope of this Report
- Contains key market metrics to help you identify trends and assess the most attractive areas of the market to operate in
- Examines the drivers and resistors that will give you insight into how the market is evolving and what actions you can take to succeed
- Analyses recent laws and regulations, their impact on the market and helps you avoid unnecessary regulatory compliance costs
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
Despite high volume uptake, generics still only account for a small proportion of the total market value in Russia. However, the market share of local generics companies is slowly increasing as a result of import substitution policies and support for the local industry.
The generics industry in Russia is complex and fragmented, dominated by a small number of international generics manufacturers. These companies enjoy preferential uptake, driven by their perceived superiority in terms of safety and efficacy to domestically manufactured generics, with Russians choosing to pay higher prices for guaranteed quality.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Who are the leading generics players in the Russian market?
- How does the generics market size and volume and value uptake in Russia compare to key developed and emerging markets?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market in the Americas to 2017 - Shift Towards Generics and Biosimilars as South and Central America Emerges as a Key Growth Region
- The World Generic Market Report 2012
- Biosimilars in Emerging Economies - Advanced Recombinant Technology Platforms and Low Cost Manufacturing Put India and China at a Strategic Advantage in Biosimilar Production
- Generic Growth Strategies - Market Driven by Impending Patent Cliff, Declining R&D Productivity and Government Initiatives to Reduce Healthcare Costs
- The Indian Pharmaceutical Industry 2013: Coming of Age in a Global Market
- Biosimilars in Developed Countries - Launch of Biosimilar mAbs in Europe and New Regulatory Pathways in the US to Spur Market Growth
- Generics: Global Industry Guide
- Generics in Cardiovascular Diseases Market to 2018 - Loss of Lipitor Market Exclusivities and Impending Patent Expirations of Plavix to Drive Generic Substitution
- Global Biosimilars: A return to optimism?
- Pricing and Reimbursement in Generics - European Austerity Measures and Healthcare Cost Containment Puts Innovation-Driven Pharma Companies under Pressure