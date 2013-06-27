Russia Introduces No Smoking Prison Cells, EverSmoke Offers Alternative to Traditional Smoking

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Miami, FL – A top justice ministry official in Russia announced, all of Russia’s pre-trial detention centers may soon have separate cells for smokers and non-smokers. EverSmoke Electronic Cigarettes offer a smoking alternative.



Anti-tobacco laws in Russia went into effect on June 1 making it illegal to smoke in public places and institutions while allowing state agencies, in charge of detention centers, to decide on their own tobacco policy. Since an EverSmoke e-Cig contains no smoke or secondhand smoke, it can virtually be smoked anywhere without intruding on those in the area.



A total ban on smoking in Russian prisons is almost impossible considering that 95 percent of all inmates are smokers. However, should some of these inmates make a switch to an EverSmoke electronic cigarette, the secondhand smoke exposure could decrease.



“95 percent is huge! If even half of that percentage tried an electronic cigarette, we’d like to believe that they would be happy with their decision to try the alternative smoking option,” said a representative from EverSmoke.



An EverSmoke electronic cigarette is a battery-powered device that gives a user an authentic and realistic smoking experience that contains no smoke, no secondhand smoke, no tobacco and no tar. There are no lingering scents, bad breath or yellow teeth associated with an EverSmoke e-Cig. EverSmoke is one of the first and most popular electronic cigarette brands in the market today. EverSmoke electronic starter kits come equipped with all the necessary items to start an alternative smoking lifestyle.



All of EverSmoke’s electronic cigarettes are designed and made utilizing superior VaporFlo™ technology that insures a clean smooth draw that produces maximum vapor. EverSmoke’s cartridges are built using a patented 2-part technology that combines the atomizer with the nicotine cartridge. This means the smoker gets a fresh atomizer each time the cartridge is replaced. Cartridges are available in ten popular flavors: Classic Tobacco, Royal Tobacco, Golden Tobacco, Cool Menthol, Peppermint Party, Very Vanilla, Cherry Crush, Peach Passion, Pina Colada, Coffee Creation, and five nicotine strengths: 24mg, 18mg, 12mg, 6mg, and 0mg.



EverSmoke Electronic Cigarettes is a line of revolutionary products that has quickly become a leader in the e-Cig industry. EverSmoke’s Electronic Cigarettes are designed for traditional smokers who seek a smoking alternative. As a leader in the electronic cigarette market, EverSmoke has produced the most advanced technology of electronic cigarettes since 2011. EverSmoke’s number one priority is the customer’s experience. Dedicated to giving its customers the products they want and the service they desire, EverSmoke continues to take the industry by storm.



For more information about EverSmoke or to purchase an electronic cigarette, visit: www.EverSmoke.com and join our community at www.facebook.com/EverSmoke.