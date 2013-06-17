Russia Makes Huge Move Toward Eliminating Smoking, EverSmoke Has an Alternative

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Smoking has always been a part of Russia’s everyday life, however a new law is banning smoking on public transportation, airports and railway stations, schools and university campuses, hospitals and other social institutions.



Cigarette ads will also disappear from the streets. Other changes going into effect include people smoking cigarettes and images of cigarettes disappearing from all Russian-made movies and cartoons.



“This is a huge change for Russia. We certainly don’t want to promote our products to encourage individuals to smoke, but we do want current smokers to know there is an alternative to traditional cigarettes available to them,” said a representative from EverSmoke.



The alternative is an EverSmoke electronic cigarette. This e-Cig contains no smoke, no secondhand smoke, no tobacco and no tar, individuals do not need to worry about the unpleasant odors and toxins associated with those chemicals. The electronic cigarette can virtually be smoked anywhere, providing an added bonus considering Russia’s new law.



There are no lingering scents, bad breath or yellow teeth associated with an EverSmoke e-Cig. EverSmoke is one of the first and most popular electronic cigarette brands in the market today. EverSmoke electronic starter kits come equipped with all the necessary items to start an alternative smoking lifestyle.



All of EverSmoke’s electronic cigarettes are designed and made utilizing superior VaporFlo™ technology that insures a clean smooth draw that produces maximum vapor. EverSmoke’s cartridges are built using a patented 2-part technology that combines the atomizer with the nicotine cartridge. This means the smoker gets a fresh atomizer each time the cartridge is replaced. Cartridges are available in ten popular flavors: Classic Tobacco, Royal Tobacco, Golden Tobacco, Cool Menthol, Peppermint Party, Very Vanilla, Cherry Crush, Peach Passion, Pina Colada, Coffee Creation, and five nicotine strengths: 24mg, 18mg, 12mg, 6mg, and 0mg.



