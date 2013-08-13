Russia Mining Report Q3 2013 - New Market Report

New Materials market report from Business Monitor International: "Russia Mining Report Q3 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- We forecast Russia's mining industry value to reach US$157bn by 2017, growing at an annual average rate of 0.9%. We believe the country's mining industry will experience years of slowing growth as palladium and platinum production undergo modest increases over the coming years. Nevertheless, the coal sector holds much promise over the long term as the government plans to invest RUB3.7trn (US$120bn) in the sector between 2012 and 2030.
We believe the mining industry in Russia is set to experience modest growth over the coming years. In line with the increasingly dour outlook in the global mining industry, there have been few projects and expansion plans announced in the country over recent years. The escalation of cash costs and falling commodities prices will continue to deter domestic miners from expanding output. That said, we note that the coal sector holds much promise over the long term as the Russian government plans to invest RUB3.7trn (US$120bn) in the sector between 2012 and 2030.
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We expect the platinum and palladium sectors to experience modest growth, growing at an annual average rate of 1.2% and 1.3% respectively. Production growth in platinum will be lead by Norilsk Nickel's expansion of the Oktyabrsky mine by 2014.
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