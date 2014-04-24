Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Russia Oil and Gas Report Q2 2014 market report to its offering

Russia is pumping post-Soviet record levels of oil and is likely to continue to see a short-term

increase in both oil and gas production, but a high level of investment will be required to maintain this. It

also faces pressure to diversify its gas markets, in view of an increasingly challenging core market in

Europe and growing competition from other global gas suppliers. Tax breaks given to encourage offshore

and tight oil developments could help support Russian oil and gas output in the longer term, though we

warn that the consolidation of Rosneft's position in the country's upstream segment limits gains from

regulatory changes to privileged firms with political connections in the country. It also threatens to squeeze

out Russia's independent refiners owing to Rosneft's control of crude oil supplies to the market.

The main trends and developments we highlight for Russia's oil and gas sector are:

? Russian oil production reached a post-soviet high of about 10.5mn barrels per day (b/d) in 2013,

according to official figures from Russia. Recent changes to its tax regime - including tax breaks for tight

oil and offshore production - promises to encourage investment and to support output. As such we have

cautiously revised our oil production forecast upwards and expect it to stagnate at about 10.4-10.5mn b/d

through to the end of our forecast period in 2023. Faster-than-expected development of its tight oil

deposits particularly from the Bazhenov shale poses an upside risk to our outlook.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/153181/russia-oil-and-gas-report-q2-2014.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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