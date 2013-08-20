Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Russia Oil and Gas Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering

Russia may be pumping post-Soviet record levels of oil and is likely to continue to see a shortterm

increase in both oil and gas production; however, we warn that a high level of investment will be

required to maintain this. It also faces pressure to diversify its gas markets, in view of slower demand

growth expected from its core market in Europe and growing competition from other global gas suppliers.

There have been promises made to reform Russia's tax and regulatory system, upon which further

development of the oil and gas sector hinges. The realisation of Russia's oil and gas potential lies in

unlocking the political gridlock that is standing in the way of much needed tax and licensing reforms which

would maximise the country's full oil and gas potential.

The main trends and developments we highlight for Russia's oil & gas sector are:

? Russian oil production reached a post-soviet high of 10.4mn barrels per day (b/d) in 2012, exceeding the

10.34mn b/d targeted by the economy ministry for 2012. In the short-term, BMI expects oil production to

trend slightly upwards as it ramps up production capacity from the remaining Soviet-era fields, while new

projects manage to just replace production lost from ageing fields. Between 2013 and 2017, we forecast

Russian production to remain relatively flat at around 10.4-10.5mn b/d. However, unless changes to its

existing tax regime takes place that will encourage brownfield investments in the near future, Russia's oil

fortunes could be set for a slow decline in the long term. We believe output will begin to decline from

2017 and fall to 10.1mn b/d by 2022. That said, any positive fiscal and regulatory changes that allow for

greater market access could have a significantly positive effect on its long-term production outlook, given

Russia's large below-ground potential.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139720/russia-oil-and-gas-report-q4-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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