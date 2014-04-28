Russia Orthopedic Procedures Outlook to 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Internet Business Research Report In Russia Orthopedic Procedures Outlook To 2020: Now @marketresearchreports.biz, "Russia Orthopedic Procedures Outlook to 2020", provides key procedures data on the Russia Orthopedic Procedures. The report provides procedure volumes within market categories - Hip Replacement Procedures, Knee Replacement Procedures, Shoulder Replacement Procedures, Small Joints Procedures, Arthroscopy Procedures, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF) Procedures, Spinal Surgery Procedures, Trauma Fixation Procedures, Orthopedic Prosthetics (Amputation Procedures) and Orthobiologics Procedures (Bone Graft Procedures).



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The data in the report is derived from dynamic market forecast models. GlobalData uses epidemiology based models to estimate and forecast the procedure volumes. The objective is to provide information that represents the most up-to-date data of the industry possible.



The epidemiology-based forecasting model makes use of epidemiology data gathered from research publications and primary interviews with physicians to establish the target patient population and treatment flow patterns for individual diseases and therapies. Using prevalence and incidence data and diagnosed and treated population, the epidemiology-based forecasting model arrives at the final numbers.



Extensive interviews are conducted with key opinion leaders (KOLs), physicians and industry experts to validate the procedure volumes.



Scope



- Procedure volumes data for Orthopedic market categories - Hip Replacement Procedures, Knee Replacement Procedures, Shoulder Replacement Procedures, Small Joints Procedures, Arthroscopy Procedures, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF) Procedures, Spinal Surgery Procedures, Trauma Fixation Procedures, Orthopedic Prosthetics (Amputation Procedures) and Orthobiologics Procedures (Bone Graft Procedures).

- Projections for each of the market categories. Data is provided from 2005 to 2012 and forecast to 2020.



Reasons to buy



- Develop business and investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.



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1 Table of Contents

1 Table of Contents 2

1.1 List of Tables 4

1.2 List of Figures 5



2 Introduction 6

2.1 What Is This Report About? 6

2.2 Orthopedic Procedures Segmentation 6

2.3 Definitions of Procedures Covered in the Report 8



3 Orthopedic Procedures, Russia 12

3.1 Orthopedic Procedures, Russia, 2005-2020 12

3.2 Orthopedic Procedures Market, Russia, Category Comparison by Procedures, 2005-2020 14

3.3 Orthopedic Procedures, Russia, 2005-2012 16

3.4 Orthopedic Procedures, Russia, 2012-2020 18



4 Arthroscopy Procedures, Russia 20

4.1 Arthroscopy Procedures, Russia, 2005-2012 20

4.2 Arthroscopy Procedures, Russia, 2012-2020 22



5 Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF) Procedures, Russia 24

5.1 Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF) Procedures, Russia, 2005-2012 24

5.2 Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF) Procedures, Russia, 2012-2020 25



6 Hip Replacement Procedures, Russia 26

6.1 Hip Replacement Procedures, Russia, 2005-2012 26

6.2 Hip Replacement Procedures, Russia, 2012-2020 28

6.2.1 Primary Hip Replacement Procedures (Cemented and Cementless), Russia, 2005-2012 30

6.2.2 Primary Hip Replacement Procedures (Cemented and Cementless), Russia, 2012-2020 32

6.2.3 Primary Hip Replacement Procedures (Unilateral and Bilateral), Russia, 2005-2012 34

6.2.4 Primary Hip Replacement Procedures (Unilateral and Bilateral), Russia, 2012-2020 36



7 Knee Replacement Procedures, Russia 38

7.1 Knee Replacement Procedures, Russia, 2005-2012 38

7.2 Knee Replacement Procedures, Russia, 2012-2020 40

7.2.1 Primary Knee Replacement Procedures (Cemented and Cementless), Russia, 2005-2012 42

7.2.2 Primary Knee Replacement Procedures (Cemented and Cementless), Russia, 2012-2020 44

7.2.3 Knee Replacement Procedures (Unilateral and Bilateral), Russia, 2005-2012 46

7.2.4 Knee Replacement Procedures (Unilateral and Bilateral), Russia, 2012-2020 48



8 Orthobiologics Procedures, Russia 50

8.1 Orthobiologics Procedures, Russia, 2005-2012 50

8.2 Orthobiologics Procedures, Russia, 2012-2020 51



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9 Orthopedic Prosthetics (Amputation) Procedures, Russia 52

9.1 Orthopedic Prosthetics (Amputation) Procedures, Russia, 2005-2012 52

9.2 Orthopedic Prosthetics (Amputation) Procedures, Russia, 2012-2020 54



10 Shoulder Replacement Procedures, Russia 56

10.1 Shoulder Replacement Procedures, Russia, 2005-2012 56

10.2 Shoulder Replacement Procedures, Russia, 2012-2020 58



11 Small Joints Procedures, Russia 60

11.1 Small Joints Procedures, Russia, 2005-2012 60

11.2 Small Joints Procedures, Russia, 2012-2020 62



12 Spinal Surgery Procedures, Russia 64

12.1 Spinal Surgery Procedures, Russia, 2005-2012 64

12.2 Spinal Surgery Procedures, Russia, 2012-2020 66

12.3 Spinal Fusion Procedures, Russia, 2005-2012 68

12.4 Spinal Fusion Procedures, Russia, 2012-2020 70



13 Trauma Fixation Procedures, Russia 72

13.1 Trauma Fixation Procedures, Russia, 2005-2012 72

13.2 Trauma Fixation Procedures, Russia, 2012-2020 73



14 Appendix 74

14.1 Research Methodology 75

14.1.1 Coverage 75

14.1.2 Secondary Research 75

14.1.3 Primary Research 76

14.1.4 Market Modeling and Forecasting 77

14.1.5 Company Share Analysis 80

14.1.6 Distribution Share Analysis 81

14.2 Expert Panel 81

14.3 GlobalData Consulting 82

14.4 Contact Us 82

14.5 Disclaimer 82 1.1 List of Tables



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