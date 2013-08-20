Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Russia Retail Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

The Russian Retail Report examines the long-term potential of the local consumer market but flags shortterm

concerns about the impact on Russia's economic outlook of the stark shift by the central bank towards

monetary policy tightening.

The report examines how best to maximise returns in the Russian retail market while minimising investment

risk, and also explores the impact of the risk of a more precipitous fall in global energy prices (prompted by

persistent weakness in the global economy) on the Russian consumer and on the ability of producers and

exporters to realise returns in the short term. The report also analyses the growth and risk management

strategies being employed by the leading players in the Russian retail sector as they seek to maximise the

growth opportunities offered by the local market.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139721/russia-retail-report-q3-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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