Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Russia Retail Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering
The Russian Retail Report examines the long-term potential of the local consumer market but flags shortterm
concerns about the impact on Russia's economic outlook of the stark shift by the central bank towards
monetary policy tightening.
The report examines how best to maximise returns in the Russian retail market while minimising investment
risk, and also explores the impact of the risk of a more precipitous fall in global energy prices (prompted by
persistent weakness in the global economy) on the Russian consumer and on the ability of producers and
exporters to realise returns in the short term. The report also analyses the growth and risk management
strategies being employed by the leading players in the Russian retail sector as they seek to maximise the
growth opportunities offered by the local market.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/139721/russia-retail-report-q3-2013.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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