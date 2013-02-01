Russia Supports Smoking Ban, EverSmoke Electronic Cigarettes Can Help

Miami Lakes, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- Russia, the second largest tobacco market in the world, has decided it’s time to put a stop to cigarette smoking. Lawmakers are supporting a law that would ban smoking in bars, cafes and other public spaces in order to promote a healthy lifestyle.



The law isn’t just yet ready to go into effect. The bill was voted through during a second reading and must undergo another reading before President Putin signs it. 442 votes are in favor of the law, one against and one absentee. If all goes according to plan the restrictions will go into effect by 2016.



"Let us act with understanding towards half of the adult population. Let us educate about giving up smoking with persuasion and education, and not throw out into the cold people who have spent their own money on a legal product," said Andrei Loskutov, director of the All-Russia Movement for the Rights of Smokers.



EverSmoke, a popular electronic cigarette company, gives Russia their full support with this law. EverSmoke’s mission is to education the population on the harmful toxins found in cigarettes and to serve as a better alternative to getting the nicotine fix. EverSmoke offers an alternative smoking device that can reduce the smoking related diseases. EverSmoke offers a safer environment for the smoker and the non-smoking community. There are no lingering scents, bad breath or yellow teeth associated with an EverSmoke e-Cig, and the e-Cig contains none of the harmful chemicals found in a traditional cigarette.



EverSmoke electronic starter kits come equipped with all the necessary items to switch over to a smarter smoking choice. Included in the kits are cartridges that produce maximum vapor and a real smoking experience. All of EverSmoke’s Electronic cigarettes are designed and made utilizing their superior VaporMax technology that insures a clean smooth draw that produces maximum vapor. EverSmoke’s cartridges are built using a patented 2-part technology that combines the atomizer with the nicotine cartridge. That means you get a fresh atomizer each time the cartridge is replaced. The cartridges are available in six popular flavors and four nicotine strengths.



“We cannot guarantee giving you back years that you may lose if you continue smoking, but we can guarantee that your body will feel a lot better after making the switch!” said a representative from EverSmoke.



