Russia Telecommunications Report Q2 2012 - New Market Report Now Available

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2012 -- BMI's Q212 report on the Russian telecommunications market provides analysis of operator performance and market development based on operator data for the country's mobile, broadband, fixed-line and pay- TV markets covering the whole of 2011, These include operational and financial results from the reorganised VimpelCom - following the incorporation of acquired assets from Wind Telecom, MTS, MegaFon, Tele2 and fixed-line provider ER-Telecom. The report also draws on data published by the incumbent Rostelecom covering the period to the end of September 2011, as well as other ad hoc sources of market level information. The report also includes BMI analysis of operator strategy and market developments including new service deployments, acquisitions and network infrastructure. Finally the report contains our five-year forecasts for the mobile, fixed-voice and broadband subscriber markets, as well as for monthly blended mobile ARPU.
The most significant development in the Russian telecommunications market has been the trends in operator investment. On the one hand, operators have continued to invest large sums in wireline expansion both in network infrastructure and acquiring smaller regional providers. Examples include ERTelecom concluding the first stage of deployment of its independent backbone network as it targets 20% of the national broadband and pay-TV markets by end-2014.. The operator deployed infrastructure covering 4,870km, indicated Telecompaper. The network connects Barnaul, Yekaterinburg, Krasnoyarsk, Kurgan, Magnitogorsk, Novosibirsk, Omsk, Tomsk, Tyumen and Chelyabinsk. Meanwhile, Rostelecom has invested in the expansion of IPTV services in Russia's regions, signing a contract with Motorola Mobility for the provision of set-top boxes that it plans to provide for free with a one-year contract.
