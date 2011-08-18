The Future of Retailing in Russia to 2015 - Latest Market Research Report Available at Reportstack.com

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2011 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of ‘The Future of Retailing in Russia to 2015‘ to their offering.
The Future of Retailing in Russia to 2015 is based upon an extensive, cross-country, industry research program which brings together ICD Intelligence's research, modelling and analysis expertise in order to develop uniquely detailed market data. It provides detailed analysis of past and future trends - crucially providing retail sales data not just by channel and by product, but showing product sales through different channels. This allows marketers interested in retailing to determine how to account for the development of retail trade overall and to know which channels are in the ascendecy for which products in the coming years.
Data sets are provided for 2005 through to 2015, with actuals being provided for 2010. All initial market sizing and analysis is conducted in local currency in order to ensure local trends are reflected in the data before conversion into other currencies.
Scope
This report covers 17 retail channels and 25 product markets within Russia.
Channel Coverage:
Cash & Carries and Warehouse Clubs
Discount, Variety Stores & General Merchandisers
Convenience Stores & Gas Stations
Department Stores
Hypermarkets, Supermarkets & Discounters
Vending Machines
Other General Retailers
Clothing, Footwear, Accessories & luxury good specialists
Drugstores and Health & Beauty Stores
Duty Free Retailers
Electrical & Electronics Specialists
Food & Drinks Specialists
Home Furniture & House Wares Retailers
Home Improvement & Gardening Supplies Retailers
Music, Video, Book, Stationery & Entertainment Software Specialists
Other Specialist Retailers
Online Retailing
Product Coverage:
Clothing & Footwear
Jewelry & Watches
Luggage & Leather goods
Printed Media
Stationery & Cards
Communications Equipment
Computer Hardware & Software
Consumer Electronics
Household Appliances
Photographic Equipment
Drinks
Household Products
Packaged Food
Personal Care
Tobacco
Unpackaged Food
Floor Coverings
Furniture
Gardening & Outdoor Living
Home Improvement
Home Wares
Games Software
Music & Video
Sports Equipment
Toys & Games
Reasons to Buy
This report provides readers with unparalled levels of detail and insight into the development of retail sales in Russia:
- Highly granular future forecasts and historic market data can improve market and strategic planning
- Understand which channels and products will be the major winners and losers in the coming years
- Know the share of sales between different products in your key channels and how this will develop
- Assess the impact of economic recession and recovery on market growth
Key Highlights
General retailers are the biggest gainers in Russia retail industry with a market share of 47.7% in 2010 followed by specialist retailers with 44.5%. With a CAGR of 56.37%, online retailers were the fastest growing channel group in the industry. In product terms, food & grocery lead the market in Russia in 2010 with a market share of 52.9%, followed by apparel, accessories & luxury goods.
Online retailers in Russia will be the fastest growing channel in the forecast period (2010-2015). General retailers and specialist retailers will be the leading channel groups with a market share of 46.8% and 42.4% respectively. Music, video & entertainment software will be the fastest growing category group with a CAGR of 26.68% from 2010 through 2015.
