The Future of Retailing in Russia to 2015 - Latest Market Research Report Available at Reportstack.com

The Future of Retailing in Russia to 2015 is based upon an extensive, cross-country, industry research program which brings together ICD Intelligence's research, modelling and analysis expertise in order to develop uniquely detailed market data. It provides detailed analysis of past and future trends - crucially providing retail sales data not just by channel and by product, but showing product sales through different channels. This allows marketers interested in retailing to determine how to account for the development of retail trade overall and to know which channels are in the ascendecy for which products in the coming years.



Data sets are provided for 2005 through to 2015, with actuals being provided for 2010. All initial market sizing and analysis is conducted in local currency in order to ensure local trends are reflected in the data before conversion into other currencies.



Scope

This report covers 17 retail channels and 25 product markets within Russia.



Channel Coverage:



Cash & Carries and Warehouse Clubs

Discount, Variety Stores & General Merchandisers

Convenience Stores & Gas Stations

Department Stores

Hypermarkets, Supermarkets & Discounters

Vending Machines

Other General Retailers

Clothing, Footwear, Accessories & luxury good specialists

Drugstores and Health & Beauty Stores

Duty Free Retailers

Electrical & Electronics Specialists

Food & Drinks Specialists

Home Furniture & House Wares Retailers

Home Improvement & Gardening Supplies Retailers

Music, Video, Book, Stationery & Entertainment Software Specialists

Other Specialist Retailers

Online Retailing



Product Coverage:



Clothing & Footwear

Jewelry & Watches

Luggage & Leather goods

Printed Media

Stationery & Cards

Communications Equipment

Computer Hardware & Software

Consumer Electronics

Household Appliances

Photographic Equipment

Drinks

Household Products

Packaged Food

Personal Care

Tobacco

Unpackaged Food

Floor Coverings

Furniture

Gardening & Outdoor Living

Home Improvement

Home Wares

Games Software

Music & Video

Sports Equipment

Toys & Games



Reasons to Buy

This report provides readers with unparalled levels of detail and insight into the development of retail sales in Russia:



- Highly granular future forecasts and historic market data can improve market and strategic planning

- Understand which channels and products will be the major winners and losers in the coming years

- Know the share of sales between different products in your key channels and how this will develop

- Assess the impact of economic recession and recovery on market growth



Key Highlights

General retailers are the biggest gainers in Russia retail industry with a market share of 47.7% in 2010 followed by specialist retailers with 44.5%. With a CAGR of 56.37%, online retailers were the fastest growing channel group in the industry. In product terms, food & grocery lead the market in Russia in 2010 with a market share of 52.9%, followed by apparel, accessories & luxury goods.



Online retailers in Russia will be the fastest growing channel in the forecast period (2010-2015). General retailers and specialist retailers will be the leading channel groups with a market share of 46.8% and 42.4% respectively. Music, video & entertainment software will be the fastest growing category group with a CAGR of 26.68% from 2010 through 2015.



View the table of contents here: http://www.reportstack.com/product/12318/the-future-of-retailing-in-russia-to-2015.html