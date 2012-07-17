New Construction market report from BRICdata: "Russian Cement Industry Outlook: Business Opportunities and Future Growth Potential to 2016"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2012 -- The Russian cement market follows the trend of the country's construction market, during both the review and forecast periods. The cement market recorded a significant reduction in production and demand when the global financial crisis hit the Russian economy from late 2008 onwards. Many impending construction projects were suspended, and the cement market was adversely affected. The cement industry in Russia grew at a CAGR of 6.70% during the review period. During the review period, the cement clinker category was the largest cement type and accounted for 34.5% of the total cement industry. The growth is primarily attributed to the government's spending on infrastructure and the growing residential and commercial construction market. Wet cement manufacturing is the dominant production process for cement in Russia. Most plants in Russia are dated and in need of modernization, and the wet process also involves substantial energy input. Most new companies setting up plants in Russia are therefore opting for dry process plants. The Russian cement market comprises more than 50 cement manufacturers. The largest companies in the industry include JSC Eurocement Group, Sibirsky Cement, Lafarge, Alpha-Cement (a subsidiary of Holcim), Novorosstcement and the Park Group.
- During the review period, the cement clinker category was the largest cement type and accounted for 34.5% of the total cement industry
- Factory-made mortars is projected to be the fastest-growing category over the forecast period with a CAGR of 8.68%
- Cement clinker will continue to be the largest cement category over the forecast period, followed by ready-mixed concrete
- The construction boom has led to heavy use of electricity for cement production in the country. To cater to this demand, companies have been using technological support to enhance productivity and ensure a continuous supply of electricity
- Production in almost all cement plants across the country increased in 2011. Some of the new plants that were launched in 2011 include the YUUGPK factory in the Urals and the LSR-CT plant (a subsidiary of LSR Group) in the Saint Petersburg region
