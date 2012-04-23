Russian Consumer Footfall and Expenditure in Foodservice Channels - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2012 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of 'Russian Consumer Footfall and Expenditure In Foodservice Channels' to its offering.



In Russia, a total of 28% of respondents had visited `coffee or tea shops' more than three times a month (the highest among any channel), of which 6% claims to have paid more than 10 visits in a month. Channels including 'cinemas', 'coffee shop or tea shops' and 'fast food restaurants' emerge to be the top three popular choices of consumers.



Report Summary



The Russian Consumer Footfall and Expenditure in Foodservice Channels report is a new survey brief by Canadean that analyzes consumer footfall across Russian foodservice channels, and explores how consumer expenditure across different foodservice channels have changed in 2011. The brief also provides definitive analysis of information categorized by consumers' age, gender, annual income and children in household. The research source in this brief is based on an extensive survey between June and October 2011 taken by 2,958 consumers of various age and income groups within Russia.



Report Synopsis



- This brief is based on primary surveys conducted by Canadean accessing its B2C panels of Russian foodservice consumers. The opinions and forward looking statements of 2,958 consumers are captured in our survey

- The geographical scope of the research is Russia- drawing on the activity and expectations of consumers across different foodservice channels

- The brief provides snapshots of frequency of footfall and average expenditure on food across different foodservice channels

- Key topics covered in this brief include information categorized by foodservice channels and consumers' age, gender, annual income and children in household.



Reasons To Buy



- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by identifying consumer expenditure on foodservice channels

- Better promote your business by aligning capabilities and business practices with consumer behavior across different age groups and gender

- Benchmark your market understanding of consumer requirements across different income categories



To view the detailed table of contents kindly visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/55743/russian-consumer-footfall-and-expenditure-in-foodservice-channels.html