Russian Federation Dental Devices Market Outlook to 2018 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- Russian Federation Dental Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - CAD/CAM Dental Systems, Dental Chairs and Equipment, Dental Implants, Biomaterials and Crowns and Bridges and Others provides key market data on the Russian Federation Dental Devices market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within seven market categories – CAD/CAM Dental Systems, Crowns and Bridges, Dental Biomaterials, Dental Chairs and Equipment, Dental Implants, Dental Lasers and Dental Radiology Equipment. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on company financials and pipeline products, wherever available.
Scope
- Market size and company share data for Dental Devices market categories – CAD/CAM Dental Systems, Crowns and Bridges, Dental Biomaterials, Dental Chairs and Equipment, Dental Implants, Dental Lasers and Dental Radiology Equipment.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within seven market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the seven market categories.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Russian Federation Dental Devicesmarket.
- Key players covered include Sirona Dental Systems, Inc., Planmeca Oy, Chirana – Dental, s.r.o., A-dec Inc., KaVo Dental Corporation, Acteon, Inc. and others.
Reasons to buy
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Russian Federation Dental Devices competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what’s the most preferred mode of product distribution – Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned
Sirona Dental Systems, Inc. Planmeca Oy Chirana – Dental, s.r.o. A-dec Inc. KaVo Dental Corporation Acteon, Inc. Gendex Dental Systems Dentsply International Inc. Nobel Biocare Holding AG Vatech Co., Ltd. Alpha Bio GmbH Straumann Holding AG BioHorizons Implant Systems, Inc. XO CARE A/S 3M ESPE Dental Products BIOMET 3i, Inc. Ivoclar Vivadent AG Shinhung Co., Ltd. Zimmer Holdings, Inc. Geistlich Pharma AG Anthogyr France Shofu Inc. Heraeus Kulzer, Inc. GC Corporation AMD Lasers, LLC HOYA ConBio BIOLASE Technology, Inc.
To view table of contents for this market report please visit:
http://www.reportstack.com/product/92356/russian-federation-dental-devices-market-outlook-to-2018-cadcam-dental-systems-dental-chairs-and-equipment-dental-implants-biomaterials-and-crowns-and-bridges-and-others.html