Russian Federation Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook to 2018 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- Russian Federation Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Arthroscopy, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF), Hip Reconstruction, Knee Reconstruction, Spinal Surgery, Orthobiologics, Trauma Fixation and Others provides key market data on the Russian Federation Orthopedic Devices market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within twelve market categories - Spinal Surgery, Hip Reconstruction, Trauma Fixation, Knee Reconstruction, Orthobiologics, Arthroscopy, Orthopedic Prosthetics, Orthopedic Braces and Supports, Orthopedic Tools, Orthopedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF) and Other Joint Reconstruction. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on company financials and pipeline products, wherever available.
Scope
- Market size and company share data for Orthopedic Devices market categories - Spinal Surgery, Hip Reconstruction, Trauma Fixation, Knee Reconstruction, Orthobiologics, Arthroscopy, Orthopedic Prosthetics, Orthopedic Braces and Supports, Orthopedic Tools, Orthopedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF) and Other Joint Reconstruction.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within twelve market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the twelve market categories.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Russian Federation Orthopedic Devices market.
- Key players covered include DePuy, Inc., Zimmer Holdings, Inc., Medtronic, Inc., Synthes, Inc., Stryker Corporation , Smith & Nephew Plc and others.
Reasons to buy
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Russian Federation Orthopedic Devices competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what’s the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned
DePuy, Inc. Zimmer Holdings, Inc. Medtronic, Inc. Synthes, Inc. Stryker Corporation Smith & Nephew Plc Biomet, Inc. B. Braun Medical Inc. Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH Arthrex, Inc. Orthofix International N.V. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. Genzyme Corporation Ossur hf. Wright Medical Group, Inc. Bauerfeind AG Thuasne Cr, S.R.O. ArthroCare Corporation DJO Finance LLC CONMED Corporation Tornier N.V. Ohio Willow Wood BSN medical GmbH Medartis AG Mathys Ltd Bettlach KLS Martin, L.P. Baxter International Inc. Small Bone Innovations, Inc. Exactech, Inc. Small Bone Innovations, Inc. Exactech, Inc. Baxter International Inc.
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