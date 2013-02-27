Russian President Finalizes Smoking Ban, Russians Can Opt for EverSmoke E-Cigs

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- President Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin has been working on a smoking ban in public places. It has just been signed into law, and a gradual ban on smoking in public places will begin to take place. Russia, which has among the highest level of smoking in the developed world, should look to consider smoking the better alternative to traditional cigarettes with EverSmoke Electronic Cigarettes.



EverSmoke, a popular electronic cigarette electronic cigarette company, gives Russia their full support with this law. EverSmoke’s mission is to education the population on the harmful toxins found in cigarettes and to serve as a better alternative to getting the nicotine fix. EverSmoke offers an alternative smoking device that can reduce the smoking related diseases. EverSmoke offers a safer environment for the smoker and the non-smoking community. There are no lingering scents, bad breath or yellow teeth associated with an EverSmoke e-Cig, and the e-Cig contains none of the harmful chemicals found in a traditional cigarette.



The ban, which takes effect June 1, will include all public sites, including government buildings, health care and educational facilities, cultural sites, sports stadiums and on public transport, the RIA Novosti news agency reported. The ban will be extended to cover all smoking in restaurants, trains and hotel after one year. It will also ban the display of tobacco products in shops and their sale in retail kiosks beginning in 2014. However, since EverSmoke is an online based brand all products are purchased online and will not be affected by such ban.



EverSmoke electronic starter kits EverSmoke electronic starter kits come equipped with all the necessary items to switch over to a smarter smoking choice. Included in the kits are cartridges that produce maximum vapor and a real smoking experience. All of EverSmoke’s Electronic cigarettes are designed and made utilizing their superior VaporMax technology that insures a clean smooth draw that produces maximum vapor. EverSmoke’s cartridges are built using a patented 2-part technology that combines the atomizer with the nicotine cartridge. That means you get a fresh atomizer each time the cartridge is replaced. The cartridges are available in six popular flavors and four nicotine strengths.



“We cannot guarantee giving you back years that you may lose if you continue smoking, but we can guarantee that your body will feel a lot better after making the switch!” said a representative from EverSmoke.



EverSmoke Electronic Cigarettes is a line of revolutionary products that has quickly become a leader in the e-Cig industry. EverSmoke’s Electronic Cigarettes are designed for traditional smokers who want the switch. Consumers are looking for a safer smoking alternative, one that not only works, but is satisfying. As a leader in the electronic cigarette market, EverSmoke has produced the most advanced technology of electronic cigarettes since 2011. EverSmoke’s number one priority is the customer’s experience. Dedicated to giving its customers the products they want and the service they desire, EverSmoke continues to take the industry by storm.



For more information about EverSmoke or to purchase an electronic cigarette, visit: http://www.EverSmoke.com and join our community at http://www.facebook.com/EverSmoke.