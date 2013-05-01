Rustic Knitt Launches New Website

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- Rustic Knitt, a Las Vegas based fashion goods enterprise, today announced the launch of their website - http://www.rusticknitt.com/. On the occasion, the company would also be showing at ‘First Friday’ in Las Vegas on May 3, 2013. The sight would not only feature insights of the latest collection by local artist MV Procs but also act as an ecommerce site for customers to make a purchase.



Speaking on the occasion, a representative of the company said, “We are extremely excited to announce the launch of our official website. To start off, we would be offering necklaces and scarves. The site also acts as an online store. You can view the designs and place your order right from the website.”



According to the sources, the Fall/ Winter 2013 collection by the brand is inspired by the current climate of gun control in the US. Called the Bullet Collection, options on sale include fashion accessories embellished with bullets.



The representative further added, “Just to cleat things, no live ammunition is used in the collection.” The brand wanted to present bullets in a different light and used collection as a medium for the same. A statement from the company read, “On the wake of recent incidents, bullets and guns are now unacceptable in our society; however, they have also played a vital role in saving numerous lives in the past. While it is our right to own guns, it is also our right to not to live in fear. Through our collection, we hope to see both sides involved in discussing the issue and bringing up some kind of solution to gun violence.”



Retails price of the products vary from as low as $10 to $35. The payments can be made using credit card or PayPal.



About Rustic Knitt

Rustic Knitt started operations in September 2012 and is sister concern of MV Procs Enterprises. MV Procs is a multi-talented visual artist who is currently working in many Medias. The company is also planning to branch out to all aspects of creative design including Photography and Fashion Design among others.



Contact

Contact Person: Jackie Constant

Contact Number: 702 706 2191

Email id: jackie@rusticknitt.com

Website: http://www.rusticknitt.com

Address: 4616 W. Sahara Ave. #415, Las Vegas, NV 89102