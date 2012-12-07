Rustic Stone Announce People's Tribute Launch for Memorial Stones

Woodbridge, Suffolk -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2012 -- Commemorating the life and mourning the loss of a loved one, close friend or relative is an incredibly difficult time for anyone who has the responsibility of making the arrangements. Funeral organisation itself can be a complex and distressing process, so it is important to make every element as easy as possible where service providers are concerned. Rustic Stone, who have been creating slate and stone memorial plaques & remembrances alongside house plaques and other stoneware have recently created People’s Tribute, a new division of their business focused on funeral stones.



The new site has a clean and minimalist design optimised for ease of use for the user, with a manual dynamic content gallery providing a portfolio on the home page, and further detailed product descriptions in the main menu. By clicking “order now”, customers can select the type of headstone or plaque they would like, what text they require and in what font, colour, size and alignment. Although the result is a very personal stone the whole ordering process takes minutes. There is even a video tutorial for those who need more information on using the interface.



The site already has an extensive list of testimonials from previous customers who have ordered their natural slate memorial stones and remembrances through Rustic Stone, and the company expects many more with the launch of the new site.



A spokesperson for Rustic Stone explained the reason behind the differentiation, “People’s Tribute is a way of maximising ease of use for customers who are already enduring an incredibly difficult time in their lives, and minimising any additional stress. The site only deals in tasteful, bespoke memorial plaques and headstones created from a variety of stone, including slate, marble and sandstone. The design tools that have made our original site such a success have been customised here to provide only the most relevant and tasteful design choices, with the ordering process simplified for ease as well. It is part of our continuing commitment to our customers that we do what we can to guarantee their comfort and satisfaction with all areas of their relationship with us.”



About People’s Tribute

People's Tribute is a new site specialising in memorials and remembrance plaques. The parent company has been trading since 2001 and has served many happy customers. They hope to be able to continue to serve their memorial customers through this new, more focused site featuring streamlined features and design tools. For more information, please visit: http://www.peoplestribute.co.uk/