Rustic Stone Launches Innovative Stone Design Tool

Ipswich, Suffolk -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2012 -- Stone memorials have been used by humankind to commemorate their ancestors and mark out their territory since the earliest civilizations of antiquity. The traditional craft of stone carving has been passed down through the centuries to artisans who have continued to create these memorial stones.



One long established business, RusticStone.net, has been getting a lot of attention lately for their market leading design service. Rustic Stone have embraced the latest technology to let their customers have unprecedented control over the design and delivery of the stone items they create.



The company creates house signs and house plaques for those who wish to give their homes a classier designation that a simple number made of plastic characters. The designs can feature words and images carved into the stone using some of the most advanced technology available to modern artisans. The house signs have a new location at http://www.rusticstone.net/house-signs/.



They also produce memorial stones that can be used to commemorate a place, event or person; the traditional grave stone is given a unique twist by using natural stone features to create an entirely original marker. These have proven to be some of the companies’ most popular products and can be viewed at http://www.rusticstone.net/garden-memorial-stones/.



The classic designs have been given a modern twist in the recent redevelopment of the website. The new streamlined interface has given customers a number of new ways to interact with the company. This includes new video testimonials, detailed product pages featuring high quality imagery and product specifications, plus a new software design interface which aims to make orders easier and more precise than ever.



The flash powered design interface allows users to choose from regular or irregular shapes made from various materials, whereupon customers can customise their order by adding the text they want in the font they prefer, add imagery to be engraved into the stone and choose other features such as the dimensions, the colour of the engraved text and the fixings where necessary.



A spokesperson for the company explained, “We’ve recently embraced technology in our marketing to the same extent we utilize it in our profession. The work we’ve done in upgrading the website has made it easier and more transparent for customers to place their orders with greater specificity.”



