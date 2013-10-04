Rutgers University and Source One Management Services Team Up

Willow Grove, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Source One Management Services Director Lindsey Fandozzi delivered a guest lecture this week to a class of students enrolled in the Rutgers University Center for Supply Chain Management (CSCM).



Fandozzi, who is also an Adjunct Professor at Burlington County Community College, was asked to speak to the class by program director Dr. Lei Lei. Fandozzi spoke about the supply chain industry’s future and how the skills students are learning in Rutgers’s CSCM curriculum will serve them in the industry. Fandozzi has first-hand expertise in strategic sourcing and supply chain management in the corporate setting and she offered tactics and strategies on navigating internal command chains and departmental challenges.



"Supply chain management is a fast-changing, faster-moving industry, and while Source One is well-equipped to forsee these changes and transition with them for the benefit of our clients, we also want to see the industry grow and progress," says Fandozzi. "By working with the next generation of supply chain professionals, we hope to ensure that progress and growth."



In addition to, and in recognition of, Fandozzi’s accomplished duties as a Director at Source One and an Adjunct Professor, Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine named her as a Pro to Know for 2013 and a Top Female Supply Chain Executive.



The lecture is Source One’s latest effort in furthering the education of others. The company conducted a series of digital classes for the Universidad La Salle in Mexico City, and regularly participates in Supply Chain-focused events throughout the United States. Additionally, the company leads a quarterly webinar series at CFO.com and has produced what is widely considered the textbook for the strategic sourcing industry with 2011’s "Managing Indirect Spend: Enhancing Profitability Through Strategic Sourcing" published through Wiley & Sons.



Source One Management Services, LLC is a leading procurement services consultancy, providing procurement transformation, spend management, strategic sourcing and cost reduction services since 1992. Source One helps organizations reduce the costs for the common and not-so-common products and services that they use daily to run their businesses. Source One’s services reduce the overall cost of acquisition through the application of proven sourcing and purchasing strategies, best practices, people and technologies.



Learn more about Source One on the web at http://www.SourceOneInc.com



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