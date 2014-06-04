Rutherford Publishing House Publishes Divorce Book - "A Cup of Coffee with 10 of the Top Divorce Attorneys in the United States"

Maple Grove, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- North Carolina-based publishing company Rutherford Publishing House just released a book compiled by ten of the top divorce attorneys in the United States that provides powerful insights into the legal challenges you will face in a divorce.



The book can be found on Amazon - http://www.amazon.com/Coffee-Divorce-Attorneys-United-States/dp/1499249136



All the royalties for this book will go to the Kiwanis Organization.



This book is for anyone contemplating a divorce or currently going through a divorce. Ten of the top divorce attorneys in the United States will provide you with valuable insights and guide you through the unfamiliar territory of the legal aspects in a divorce.



The book provides accurate information about the most stressful issues you will face during a divorce, such as which process you should use in your divorce: collaboration, mediation, or litigation, and issues surrounding child custody, alimony, and fathers’ rights.



You will also learn how to find the best attorney to represent you in your divorce.



Divorce can be one of the most life changing events that you will ever experience, and the decisions you make during the divorce proceedings will affect you and your children long after the divorce is final.



The 10 divorce attorneys who co-authored the book are: Marvin Solomiany from Atlanta, GA, Daisy Benavidez from Grand Rapids, MI, Katherine Eisold Miller from New Rochelle, NY, Daniel C. Hunter IV from Mission Viejo, CA, Kaine Fisher from Scottsdale, AZ, Alexandra M. White from Centennial, CO, Sam R. Assini from Cape Coral, FL, Julie Bauknight from Victoria, TX, Brian Arnold from Salt Lake City, UT, Donna J. Smiedt from Arlington, TX, and contributing author Randy Van Ittersum.



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