Ruth's Choice Offers Trusted in-Home Care for Desoto, TX

DeSoto, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- Ruth's Choice, a trusted name with in-home care, is quickly becoming a preferred assisted care provider for the elderly in Desoto, Texas. The organization offers peace of mind with affordable in-home care services and personalized one-on-one companionship for seniors living at home. As our friends and family members get older and reach retirement age, it's important to give loving support and guidance to keep them safe. If you are unable to meet all of your love one's needs due to children, work and other obligations, then Ruth's Choice may be right for you.



In-home care has many benefits over nursing homes and assisted living with many senior citizens opting to stay in their own homes. This way they can share memories with family members and neighbors in a familiar environment without making any major life changes or moving. This can offer more comfort while improving the quality of life for the person needing care. Ruth's Choice caregivers add professional support and regular communication to help with day-to-day tasks such as medication reminders and assistance with daily chores, grocery shopping and meal preparation. It's no wonder so many are recommending Ruth's Choice as their in-home care provider in DFW Metroplex and Surrounding Cities.



When contacted, Ruth Barham, the co-founder of the company said, “I am very happy that people like my efforts of offering assistance to their elders at home. We have experienced staff that is prepared to help you or your loved ones in all the aspects of non-medical services within the comfort of your home.” She further added, “Our caregivers are available for as little as four hours or up to 24 hours.”



Their in home care professionals work closely with clients and families to make sure all their emotional and physical needs are met with the genuine care and compassion. The staff at Ruth's Choice have been given personal screening and criminal background checks to ensure only the best Caregivers are selected. All caregivers are licensed and bonded for your safety and available on-call 24 hours a day seven days a week. There's no better choice for reliable assisted living and in-home care for the elderly or those recovering from illness and rehabilitation. Talk to a representative today or visit their website for more information.



About Ruth's Choice

Ruth's Choice provides in-home care for adults so they can continue living independently in their own homes while maintaining a healthy lifestyle. We have caregivers on call 24 hours a day and seven days a week to provide for your loved one's needs.



Media Contact:

Contact Person: Ruth Barham

Contact Number: 972-298-5555

Email id: ruthschoice@ymail.com

Website: http://www.ruthschoice.com/

Address: Ruth's Choice In-Home Care, 2821 Prince George Avenue, Suite A, DeSoto, Texas 75115