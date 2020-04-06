Rutile TiO2 Market Outlook to 2025 – Chemours, Venator, Cristal, Kronos

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2020 -- Titanium dioxide, which chemical formula is TiO2, is a white inorganic pigment. It is amphoteric oxide with white solid or powder and has the advantages of non-toxic, best opacity, best whiteness and brightness. Titanium dioxide can be widely used in paint, plastics, paper, etc. Rutile is a mineral composed primarily of titanium dioxide (TiO2). Rutile is the most common natural form of TiO2. Other rarer polymorphs of TiO2 are known including anatase, akaogiite, and brookite.



Titanium dioxide (TiO2) is the standard white pigment used principally in paints, paper, and plastics. It is the most important pigment in the world, accounting for approximately 70% of total pigment volume. Titanium dioxide is made by processing a variety of titanium-containing minerals such as ilmenite and rutile. Rutile has a titanium dioxide content of 94?96%, making it highly desirable as a feedstock.



In 2019, the Rutile TiO2 Market is 15610 million US$ and it will reach 22580 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.



Request Exclusive Free Sample PDF of This Report At – https://dataintelo.com/request-sample/?reportId=30996



Segment by Key players:

- Chemours

- Venator

- Cristal

- Kronos

- Tronox

- Lomon Billions Group

- ISK

- CNNC Hua Yuan Titanium Dioxide

- Shandong Doguide Group

- Group DF

- Tayca

- Grupa Azoty



Segment by Type:

- Sulfate Process

- Chloride Process



Segment by Application:

- Paint

- Plastics

- Paper

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Avail Discount On This Report – https://dataintelo.com/ask-for-discount/?reportId=30996



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Rutile TiO2 Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Rutile TiO2 Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Rutile TiO2 Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Rutile TiO2 Market Forecast

4.5.1. Rutile TiO2 Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Rutile TiO2 Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Rutile TiO2 Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Rutile TiO2 Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Rutile TiO2 Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Rutile TiO2 Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Rutile TiO2 Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Rutile TiO2 Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Rutile TiO2 Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Rutile TiO2 Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Rutile TiO2 Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Rutile TiO2 Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



For More Enquiry About This Report @ https://dataintelo.com/enquiry-before-buying/?reportId=30996



About DataIntelo

DATAINTELO has set its benchmark in the market research industry by providing syndicated and customized research report to the clients. The database of the company is updated on a daily basis to prompt the clients with the latest trends and in-depth analysis of the industry. Our pool of database contains various industry verticals that include: IT & Telecom, Food Beverage, Automotive, Healthcare, Chemicals and Energy, Consumer foods, Food and beverages, and many more. Each and every report goes through the proper research methodology, validated from the professionals and analysts to ensure the eminent quality reports.



Contact Info –DataIntelo

Name – Alex Mathews

Email – sales@dataintelo.com

Website – https://dataIntelo.com

Blog – https://dataintelo.com/blog/

Address – 500 East E Street, Ontario, CA 91764, United States.