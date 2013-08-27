Rutland Productions Now Offering 20% off Services

Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Rutland Productions is offering 20% off transfers of 8mm, 9.5mm and 16mm film to high quality, flicker-free DVD. Save home movies, old films and all of those cherished memories using Rutland Production’s state of the art transfer system.



“It is always a tragedy when someone comes to us with old film that can’t be salvaged. Film, celluloid, deteriorates over time. Eventually it simply can’t be saved. That’s why we are offering a 20% discount off of our transfer services. By transferring all of your old movies now, you can preserve them forever on DVD’s that are easy to store and will almost never deteriorate.” Founder, Rutland Productions.



It seems everyone has old home movies from the 1950’s to the 1970’s. In those days, everything was put on actual film that was then developed just like a photograph. Today, many of those old films are falling apart. Rutland Productions is offering a 20% discount to help convert those film to digital.



“Just wanted to let you know that my Mum was absolutely thrilled with the DVD. She just absolutely loves it. … Thanks again and will be in touch with Videos that I have of my children..!” – Susan K., Surrey



Rutland Productions use “Flashscan” frame by frame scanning technology in their cine to DVD transfer, rather than the 'projecting on to a white screen and recording' method. This process produces an extremely high quality film transfer. This equipment also eliminates the standard trade-mark 'flicker' that usually occurs when copying directly from a cine projector.



If you would like more information about this topic, please contact jonorth at 0208 397 5444 or email at info@rutlandproductions.co.uk.



Contact: jonorth

Telephone: 0208 397 5444

Cell: 0775 487 3707

Email info@rutlandproductions.co.uk

Website: http://www.rutlandproductions.co.uk