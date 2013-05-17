RV America Launches New Website with Interactive Tools for Customers

Aurora, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- Spring and summer are peak seasons for RV travel, with people setting out to many scenic destinations across the US. When it comes to sales and RV rental in Colorado residents invariably look to RV America, named the number one RV dealer in the state. In order to more effectively showcase all they have to offer, the dealer launched a brand new website. They partnered with UVS Junction on the development, a company that specializes in creating websites and optimizing online presence for RV dealers.



Visitors to the new site can view detailed information and vehicle layouts for RV America’s entire inventory of new and used RVs. They can see listings of all the vehicles the dealership has on order to get a sense for what the upcoming inventory will include, too. The site also features UVS Live, an interactive tool that allows people to view vehicles they are interested in live from their computers. The tool streams live video while customers speak with one of RV America’s knowledgeable sales representatives.



Not only is RV America’s new site a showcase for its inventory, it’s also a helpful resource for RV enthusiasts and people who want to learn more about what owning an RV entails. The ‘Learn About RVs’ section explains the differences between different classes of RVs, campers and motor homes while the ‘RV Insurance’ area details all there is to consider when ensuring a vehicle. RV America also hosts a blog updated regularly with informative articles on various aspects of RV life.



Whether they’re interested in purchasing a new or used RV, or starting out with camper rental in Colorado RVers will gain much from www.rvamericainc.com before a visit to their dealerships. Its newly expanded Aurora and Johnstown locations are stocked with many of the most popular RV makes and models. And, both have liquidated inventory from the dealer’s Wheat Ridge lot which closed recently.



About RV America

Family owned and operated, RV America is the number one RV Dealer in Colorado. With locations in Loveland and Johnstown, RV America carries an impressive selection of new and used fifth wheels, pop-up campers, toy haulers, travel trailers, truck campers, and class A, B and C motor homes. The dealer has a vast inventory of the most popular models from Cruiser RV, Fleetwood RV, Forest River RV, Keystone RV, Heartland RV, Tiffin RV, Open Range RV and Rambler Motor Homes. RV America also offers RV and camper rentals. For more information, visit: http://rvamericainc.com