RV Dealers in St Louis MO St. Louis RV to Open New State-of-the-Art Service Facility

There's a reason why St. Louis RV is considered the top RV dealers in St Louis MO. That is they've long offered the largest selection of new and pre-owned RVs and motor homes in the area. And, their reputation is for going above and beyond to help customers find the RV that's perfect for them, regardless of their budget. They'll soon be adding 10,000 square feet of state-of-the-art service facilities to make sure their customers are as happy with their purchase when it comes time for repairs and maintenance as they were on day one.



In the time since the first makeshift RVs were introduced more than 100 years ago, RVing has steadily grown in popularity. In fact, the Recreational Vehicle Industry Association estimates that 8.9 million households own RVs today. Whether it’s because of wanderlust, a desire to spend quality time with family or wanting to enjoy nature, people love their RVs and their growing sales numbers show it.



As with any vehicle purchase, service and maintenance is a consideration for every buyer. But, unlike other vehicles, owners can’t take their RV or motorhome just anywhere for repairs or upkeep.



Differentiating itself from other dealerships people go to for RV sales St Louis MO-based St. Louis RV knows its new and improved service center will be a welcome addition for their customers.



The all new center will open in the fall just west of the St Louis RV sales office in O’Fallon. With multiple drive-in bays, St. Louis RV’s expert trained repair staff will be able to service all classes, makes and models of RVs. The additional space will also allow for more walk-in customers. The new department will be equipped to handle everything from major repairs to the routine maintenance owners need to get their RVs ready for travel season each year. Coupled with their already great customer sales and service, the new addition is sure to keep St. Louis RV ahead of the pack of St Louis RV dealers.



