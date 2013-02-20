RV Steals and Deals Adds Evergreen Ascend Travel Trailers to Product Line

Southfork, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- Jeremiah Webb and RV Steals and Deals/Holiday RV South are pleased to announce the recent addition of the Ascend light weight series of travel trailers to their lineup. “The Ascend is an entry level, ultra-light travel trailer that provides great value for the young family on a budget. It really rounds out our product offering.” Mr. Webb went on to say, “While we are probably best known for selling luxury 5th wheel campers like the Lifestyle Luxury RV and the Crossroads Rushmore, we get inquiries for a quality, entry level travel trailer all the time. It’s been a real void in our lineup and we couldn’t be happier about being able to offer such a value-packed, lightweight travel trailer.”



Ascend is manufactured by Evergreen Recreational Vehicles LLC. Evergreen has demonstrated its commitment to the environment by becoming the first and only company in the RV industry to earn the coveted TRA Certified Green Emerald Rating based on the National Green Building Standard. This rating was achieved by meeting rigorous in-plant recycling guidelines and through the extensive use of sustainable and recyclable materials in recreational vehicle construction.



“At first glance, you might think that it is nothing short of remarkable that an RV company would be as committed to the environment as Evergreen RV.”, stated Mr. Webb. “While to some it might seem juxtaposition, our clients say things to us all the time that make it very clear that RV enthusiasts care about the environment. The fact that Evergreen Recreational Vehicles is the early adopter in manufacturing environmentally friendly vehicles speaks volumes about their management and we couldn’t be happier about being onboard with them”.



About RV Steals and Deals

RV Steals and Deals is located in South Fork, Colorado. They are full service recreational vehicle dealership that specializes in the sale of 5th wheel campers, travel trailers and toy haulers.



