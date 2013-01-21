RV Steals and Deals Announces YouTube Video Channel for Lifestyle Luxury RV

South Fork, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- Jeremiah Webb and Holiday RV South/RV Steals and Deals proudly announce the creation of a YouTube video channel https://www.youtube.com/user/LifeStyleLuxuryRV to provide video reviews of the Lifestyle Luxury RV. "We wanted to provide consumers with factual reviews of the Lifestyle RV 5th wheel campers and we think there is no better way to do this than with video. We can visually show people the differences through video while providing a narrative that explains why things are done the way they are done. Lifestyle RV has raised the bar in the luxury fifth wheel market and we want people to understand that there are some major differences between a Lifestyle RV and any of its competitors." says Jeremiah Webb, owner and general manager of Holiday RV South.



Established in late 2011, Lifestyle Luxury RV, a division of EverGreenRecreational Vehicles LLC manufactures high-end 5th wheel travel trailers. With the demise of Carriage Inc., a void was left in the luxury 5th wheel market. That void was quickly filled by the creation of Lifestyle Luxury RV and many of the management, engineering, and assembly personnel are now employed by Lifestyle.



“Not only does Lifestyle benefit from its Carriage heritage,” said Mr. Webb “they have been quick to embrace modern technologies that have allowed them to build an even better luxury RV. While most 5th wheel manufacturers outsource their frames to other companies, Lifestyle builds theirs in-house. In fact, it’s their propriety double stacked, box steel tube frame that is the heart of every Lifestyle Luxury RV. It is by far the most rigid frame in the industry and it provides the engineers at Lifestyle with a superior platform to build upon. This incredible frame allows Lifestyle engineers to incorporate features into these luxury RVs that you simply won’t find in any other 5th wheel trailer.”



“We feel incredibly fortunate to be selling the Lifestyle brand” Mr. Webb went on to say. “It’s great when you can look a customer in the eye and tell them they are buying the best fifth wheel in the market and have the facts to back up that claim.”



