RV Steals and Deals Launches New YouTube Channel

South Fork, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- South Fork, Colorado based RV Steals and Deals has announced the launch of a new YouTube channel to provide visitors with an opportunity to preview new models of the Forest River Cardinal 5th wheel camper. The Forest River Cardinal Deals YouTube channel will feature slideshow style video reviews of the entire lineup of Cardinal luxury fifth wheel camper models including the flagship Cardinal 3850RL.



“The way people use the internet has changed dramatically.” said Jeremiah Webb, owner and general manager of RV Steals and Deals. “Every year, the percentage of video views keeps increasing compared to website views. Today, YouTube is the second largest search engine in the world. If we want the market to learn about the RVs we carry, putting videos on YouTube is what we had to do. To get the kind of exposure that the Cardinal deserves, we decided that having a dedicated YouTube channel was the right strategy.”



“We added the Forest River Cardinal 5th wheel to our lineup this year for one reason.” said Mr. Webb, “We needed a luxury fifth wheel camper that was priced within reach of more of our customers. We sell a lot of very high end fifth wheel trailers. However, we see many potential customers that either cannot or will not spend a hundred thousand dollars or more for a fifth wheel trailer. The Cardinal allows people to buy a fifth wheel camper that is nothing short of spectacular while saving tens of thousands of dollars. The Forest River Cardinal is easily the best value in the luxury fifth wheel market.”



“We are thrilled by the response we’ve already seen for the Cardinal fifth wheel. People are just drawn to this beautiful RV.” said Mr. Webb. “We’re anxious to get all the videos online so folks can see the differences between the individual models. As soon as the last few models are delivered, we’ll have all the videos uploaded and available for viewing."



For additional information please contact: Jeremiah Webb at RV Steals and Deals by phone (719-873-1800), Fax (719-873-1801) or email (webb@amigo.net). You will also find further information on our web site at http://www.rvstealsanddeals.net



About RV Steals and Deals

RV Steals and Deals was established more than ten years ago by Jeremiah and Bobbi Webb to service the RVing needs of the community of South Fork and the State of Colorado. They have grown to become a national leader in RV and RV parts sales.



Media Contact :



Jeremiah Webb

RV Steals and Deals

719-873-1800

719-873-1801

webb@amigo.net

http://www.rvstealsanddeals.net