RV Steals and Deals Website Unveils New 2013 Model Luxury RV

RV Steals and Deals, website specializing in the sale and rental of various RVs, now sells the 2013 Lifestyle Luxury RV® LS37RESL, a 38 foot five inch long, six person recreational vehicle available at a selling price of $80,441.00.



The Lifestyle RV features a double stack steel tube ultra rigid frame. An 80 inch sofa, flat screen TV, plus safety and solar tinted glass are included in this product. It also features Goodyear® G-Range Tires with 16 inch aluminum wheels and a MOR/ryde® Rubber Equalizer Suspensions System. A 40,000 BTU furnace, 12 gallon gas/electric DSI water heater, an AC/DC 70 amp power converter, and universal docking center for water hook-ups, satellite and cable connections, electrical outlets, and hose are integral to this RV.



In addition to the Lifestyle RV, RV Steals and Deals sells a number of pop ups, truck campers, travel trailers, toy haulers, and motor homes. New models and pre-owned units are available and the company also offers a trade in option. There is also access to bargains, while a contact form to “Get A Quote” can be submitted according to the desired make and model of RV.



Information on the Lifestyle RV and other vehicles is described in detail, with all standard features and accessories listed. Photographs are also provided for each vehicle, providing an in-depth look at each for customers. Quote information, trade value, and financing information can be accessed through each product page. Customers can apply for financing, which includes insurance, parts and accessories, and service agreements on recreational vehicles.



The company also offers maintenance services for all of its models, offering a one-stop shopping solution for RV enthusiasts. Additional information on the Lifestyle recreational vehicle is available in video format. More information on the full product line and online shopping are available at http://www.rvstealsanddeals.com/



RV Steals and Deals is a full service e-commerce website for recreational vehicles, selling new and used models. Financing, maintenance, and insurance claims and repair are available for all products. Owned and operated by Holiday RV South, Inc., the website features numerous products such as the Lifestyle RV and pop ups, truck campers, travel trailers, and motor homes.



