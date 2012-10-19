Fast Market Research recommends "Rwanda Power Market Outlook to 2030 - Business Propensity Indicator (BPI), Market Trends, Regulations and Competitive Landscape" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2012 -- This report includes a detailed analysis of the current investment climate in the country's power sector across various parameters. Each parameter has a weight assigned, and a weighted average score is calculated to obtain the final country ranking in that region. This report also examines the country's power market structure and provides historical and forecast numbers for generation, capacity and consumption up to 2030. Detailed analysis of the market's regulatory structure, import and export trends, competitive landscape and power projects at various stages of the supply chain is provided.
Scope
- Analysis of the current investment climate in the country's power sector across various parameters
- Relative ranking of the key countries in the region according to the investment opportunities in the country
- Statistics for installed capacity, power generation and consumption from 2000 to 2011, forecast forward to 2030
- Break-up by technology, including thermal, hydro, renewable, and nuclear
- Data on key current and upcoming projects
- Information on grid interconnectivity, distribution losses and power exports and imports
- Policy and regulatory framework governing the market
- Detailed analysis of top market participant, including market share analysis and SWOT analysis
- Data sourced from proprietary databases and primary interviews with key participants across the value chain
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Energy, Water and Sanitation Authority
