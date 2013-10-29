Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of RX-10045 (Dry Eye Syndrome) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering

RX-10045 (Dry Eye Syndrome) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022



Summary



Dry eye syndrome (DES), or keratoconjunctivitis sicca, is a multifactorial disease of the eye caused by dryness, decreased tear production, or increased tear film evaporation. DES, which is often referred to simply as dry eye, is the most prevalent form of ocular discomfort and irritation. The most common symptoms of DES are ocular irritation and discomfort, foreign body sensation, fatigue, and visual disturbances, which interfere with daily activities. In the elderly population, it is the most common reason for seeking eye care, and this is expected to increase exponentially with an aging demographic.



RX-10045, which was developed by Resolvyx Pharmaceuticals, is a synthetic analog of Resolvin E1 (RvE1) formulated as preservative-free ocular solution for the treatment of dry eye disease. RvE1 is a potent mediator of inflammatory resolution that is derived from an endogenous omega-3 fatty acid. RX-10045 acts as a partial agonist of the leukotriene B4 receptor BLT1 while activating ChemR23 to regulate inflammation. In particular, resolvins protect healthy tissue during an immuno-inflammatory response to infection, injury, or other environmental challenge, and resolve inflammation and promote healing.



Scope



- Overview of DES, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.

- Detailed information on RX-10045 including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.

- Sales forecast for RX-10045 for the top two countries from 2012 to 2022.

- Sales information covered for Japan and China.



Reasons to buy



- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return

- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for DES

- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential

- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of RX-10045 performance

- Obtain sales forecast for RX-10045 from 2012-2022 in top two countries (Japan and China)



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145124/rx-10045-dry-eye-syndrome-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2022.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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