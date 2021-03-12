Rx Outreach Announced as Accredited Medical Surplus Recovery Organization (MSRO)

St. Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2021 -- Rx Outreach has been announced as an Accredited Medical Surplus Recovery Organization (MSRO) by the MedSurplus Alliance (MSA), a program of The Task Force for Global Health.



MedSurplus Alliance's Accreditation program is an independent and objective assessment of an MSRO's adherence to the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines for donated medical products and the MedSurplus Alliance Code of Conduct Standards. It authenticates an MSRO's competence and integrity in Governance, Needs Assessment, Quality and Quantity, Logistics, Monitoring and Evaluation, Donations in Emergency Situations, and Disposal. Rx Outreach is only the ninth organization in the United States to be accredited by MSA.



MSROs collect new and used surplus medical supplies, equipment, and pharmaceutical products from U.S. hospitals, manufacturers, and distributors. MSROs process these donated materials to ensure quality and make them available to under-resourced health care providers and patients in need through direct shipments to patients, free or low-cost clinics, or international institutions, or by supplying medical volunteer teams, local non-profit organizations, or teaching institutions.



"Rx Outreach is honored to be accredited as an MRSO. It provides a unique mechanism to demonstrate our values as a nonprofit pharmacy in service to help patients in need. We hope that this recognition will expand our opportunities for partnering with pharmaceutical companies to increase access to affordable medications for all people. Medication donations are one of the primary ways a pharmaceutical company can partner with Rx Outreach, and now our MRSO accreditation provides potential donors with some external validation that we are a worthy partner." says Erinn Kao, PharmD, who oversees the pharma partner programs at Rx Outreach.



About Rx Outreach

Rx Outreach is the nation's largest, non-profit, fully licensed, mail order pharmacy. It offers more than 1,000 medication strengths at affordable prices to patients throughout the U.S. Missioned to provide affordable medication to the underserved, Rx Outreach partners with hundreds of clinics and organizations across the U.S. to provide a crucial health safety net for those who battle both illness and poverty. Since 2010, Rx Outreach has saved people in need more than $780 million on their prescription medications. To learn more, go to http://www.rxoutreach.org or call 1-888-RXO-1234. Follow Rx Outreach on Twitter https://twitter.com/RxOutreach, on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/RxOutreach, and on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/rx-outreach/.



About MedSurplus Alliance

The MedSurplus Alliance is a program of The Task Force for Global Health (https://taskforce.org/). The MSA is a cross-sector alliance that works collaboratively to improve access to quality donated medical products, through accreditation, capacity-building, management and technology solutions, and leadership. Their work is organized by strategic initiatives and projects that aim to increase the efficiency, value, scope, and quality of medical product donations. To learn more, visit www.medsurplusalliance.org/.



