Ryan Kopf Announces Anime Geek Support

The announcement made on the Ryan Kopf website lists programs supporting disadvantaged youth, and other geeky organizations. As part of the newly aggregated programs, youth centers and other nonprofit organizations can apply to the conventions directly for free admission on behalf of young people who may not otherwise be able to afford admission.



"I came from a pretty disadvantaged family, and would have loved to have the opportunity to socialize, make friends, and find support in a world filled with bullies," Ryan said in a quote on his website.



Also announced were longstanding school programs that give school groups a chance to register at a discount, including free admission for teachers and other adult chaperones.



Art scholarships are expected to be announced later this year on Ryan's DeviantArt at http://ryankopf.deviantart.com/



AnimeCon.org and Ryan Kopf organize over six anime conventions around the country, mostly in the Midwest. These weekend events try to focus on bringing together geeks and nerds in one of the most positive environments in the world, giving them the chance to make friends and have fun. The largest of these conventions is Anime Midwest which will happen every year on the fourth of July weekend just outside of Chicago.



