Ryan Kopf Announces Screens Based on Raspberry Pi for Conventions

Davenport, IA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Entrepreneur Ryan Kopf and his venture capital firm announced on Wednesday that it will be developing new TV-screen technology to support anime conventions around the country. This technology, using Raspberry Pi micro-computers, will enable conventions to get messages out to attendees instantly during the event.



These screens, expected to be completed later this year, will connect to the internet and download small files containing convention-related announcements and updates. The devices will then display these messages in a black and white format designed to draw as much attention as possible. Notices can be updated on-the-fly with a remote management system from anywhere in the world with internet access.



"We think this will greatly enable new communication," said Jeff Suddarth, head of the Communications Division at AniMinneapolis.



The devices that the code is based on are very small and can attach to any LCD screen, making them highly portable.



More details can be found at http://www.ryankopf.com/posts/917-Rasberry-Pi-LCD-Vesa-Mounted-Screens



About The Micro Computer Technology

A Raspberry Pi is just like a very small computer, about the size of the average person's palm. Each Pi includes all the essentials, such as some ram, a CPU, an HDMI port, and a couple USB ports. That is not everything you might need for day-to-day work, as the out-of-the-box configuration can not connect to Wi-Fi, but it is enough to do a lot of tasks with minimal space. Raspberry Pi may be trademarked and is not affiliated with this technology.



About Ryan Kopf

Ryan Kopf is an entrepreneur and investor dedicated to supporting geeks and nerds. More info can be seen at http://www.ryankopf.com/



Contact: Ryan Kopf

Email: ryan@ryankopf.com

Phone: 224-333-1228