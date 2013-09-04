Ryan Paugh Co-Founder of the Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) Talks with Enfusen

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- Ryan Paugh, the co-founder of the Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) recently sat down with Enfusen to talk about the success of the Council and its plans for the future. In the interview, Paugh explains the basis for development of the invitation-only group and how the organization has developed a vast network of hundreds of elite entrepreneurs from all over the globe.



Additionally, Paugh details the goal of the organization which is not only to bring together entrepreneurs to support one another, but to use this network of peers to help young aspiring entrepreneurs get the resources that they need to start their own business. The organization provides peer support and advice as well as products and services designed to specifically address the common issues that businesses today face. According to the interview, the goal of the organization is to establish themselves as experts within the field and to provide the market with a reliable place to turn to for assistance.



Paugh describes the market as being filled with false information that can mislead aspiring entrepreneurs; which is why the organization founder is looking to spread the word about the YEC, not only for new members to join, but to make sure the public understands what a reputable source of knowledge this network is. The entire interview also touches on the application process for those looking to get involved with the membership organization as well as some of the projects and initiatives the Young Entrepreneur Council has worked on over the past few years and what projects they have on their plate moving forward. Those looking to see the entire interview with Paugh on the YEC can view the interview at http://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=638oEaI3B4Q



About The Young Entrepreneur Council

The YEC is an invite-only organization comprising the top entrepreneurs in America under 35 years old. The organization provides entrepreneurs with access to tools, resources and mentorship to support the growth of their businesses. The YEC has been featured in The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, ABC News, CNN, Bloomberg and hundreds of other media outlets. In November 2011, the founders of the YEC rang the closing bell at the NASDAQ in New York City. You can visit the YEC at www.theyec.org



From Author: Roger Bryan G+

Roger Bryan

Enfusen Digital Marketing Agency