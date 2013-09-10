Ryan Paul Adams and PME 360 Launch a New Book to Help Remodeling Businesses Expand

Scarborough, ME -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Ryan Paul Adams proudly announces the launch of his new book designed to help local remodeling companies expand their business significantly in a short period of time. The book, 7 Secrets to Achieving Rapid Growth in Your Remodeling Business...And How You Can Crush It Online, sells on Amazon.com. "As a Remodeling Marketing Consultant, I've learned a great deal about this business and want to share this knowledge with others with the help of this book. Others learn from mistakes I made and discover the secrets of a successful remodeling business," Mr. Adams declares.



Business owners tend to be their own worst enemies because they tend to focus on issues related to projects and production instead of on marketing the business. Marketing continues to be the single most important aspect of running a business as it brings in new customers and projects and therefore more revenue. "These three items remain crucial for the successful operation of a business. Without new projects, prospects and revenue, the business won't survive or thrive," Mr. Adams goes on to say.



Did you know that the majority of remodeling businesses fail due to a lack of money? Very few remodelers understand that marketing must be the top priority at all times because they are tradesmen rather than businessmen. "With the help of 7 Secrets to Achieving Rapid Growth in Your Remodeling Business...And How You Can Crush It Online, you'll find your business is growing in ways you never imagined. Businesses no longer have the option of relying solely on referrals as competition is too fierce. This book explains exactly how to take your business to the next level and overtake the competition with ease," Mr Adams exclaims.



Chasing prospects becomes a thing of the past when the marketing tips presented in the book are used. Companies no longer need to generate estimates only to learn they lost the bid as a competitor undercut them. "Demolish your competition in the remodeling industry by using the secrets presented in this book. You'll be amazed at how your business grows when you understand how to market your company," Mr. Adams states.



About Ryan Paul Adams and PME 360

Ryan Paul Adams continues to be a busy man. In addition to being a hard worker and family guy, Mr. Adams presides over PME 360 and acts as its CEO while also working as an Internet marketer, an entrepreneur, a business growth consultant and an SEO fanatic. He started working at the age of 14 and, although not all of his businesses have been a success, Mr. Adams forged ahead, using what he learned to improve on future companies. He began working in the family remodeling and home building business at the age of 15 and, after some time off to pursue other opportunities, chose to return to the fold. He branched out on his own and failed miserably, but learned a great deal in the process and this information is now being shared with others so they can avoid some of the same mistakes.