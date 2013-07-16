Ryanair Announces New Flight to Sicily from London Stansted

Cambridge, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- 24, June 2013: Villas in Sicily have long been popular with holidaymakers keen to experience the fascinating culture and history of this famous island, not to mention the beautiful scenery and gorgeous weather. And now travellers from the UK will have even more chance to travel here following the budget airline Ryanair’s announcement that is is launching a new route from London Stansted to Comiso in Sicily.



Details of the new route have just been announced, and it has been confirmed that it will start operating from September 18 this year. It will operate twice a week, flying out of Stansted every Wednesday and Sunday.



People keen to book villas in Sicily will be pleased to hear that the initial launch fares are also going to be low, as is usually expected from Ryanair. The fares are likely to start from as little as £31, which includes all of the required fees and taxes, making it an excellent budget option for anyone on the look out for some late summer sun on a budget. However, hold baggage and priority boarding will push this price up.



The news brings the total number of Italian flights offered by Ryanair from London Stansted to 18. However, this latest route is certain to prove popular as holiday villas in Sicily have long proved to be incredibly tempting for tourists looking for an excellent holiday destination that is not too far away but provides a complete change of scene and can be enjoyed on a budget.



However, the budget £31 seats are not available for long, and they are only going to be available for people travelling to Sicily in September and October this year. However, even passengers who do not manage to snap up one of these cheap deals can still expect to enjoy a budget trip to Sicily because Ryanair is known for offering great deals on its flights throughout the year.



